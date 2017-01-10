The St. Croix County Democratic Party will be hosting their monthly meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7pm (6pm is social /discussion hour). The location of the meeting is Ready Randy’s in New Richmond. This month’s topic is “How Rural Issues Effect All of Us”.

One 7000 cow dairy can produce the same amount of waste as all the residents in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Speakers Kim Dupre and Carol Hardin will focus on the possible effects of having 7000 livestock in one location. How will it impact our water, both above ground and in our aquifer? Our St. Croix County Supervisors are currently studying the issue and several may be at this meeting to briefly give greater insight into the issue.