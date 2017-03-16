Special Interest Scholarships available from the Community Foundation of Dunn County

With spring fast approaching, the Community Foundation of Dunn County is gearing up for another scholarship season. The Foundation manages over 40 different scholarship funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, but not all of these scholarship funds are paying for college tuition.

A scholarship fund allows a donor to open doors of opportunity for individuals who hold the potential for success, often in the name of a family member or loved one. The Community Foundation is pleased to offer academic scholarships to graduating seniors, as well as a few specialized scholarships each year that support a unique program, camp experience or training.

The following Special Interest Scholarships are available in 2017 to eligible applicants who meet the specified criteria:

• Bill Cowden Memorial Aviation Scholarship: Bill Cowden was a local pilot and air show performer whose lifelong passion was aviation. He passed away unexpectedly in June 2014 in an air show performance. It is in his loving memory that this scholarship supports a certified pilot working to attain higher aviation ratings. The scholarship is awarded annually up to $1,500 for direct aviation training expenses. Application deadline is May 1st of each year.

• CBJ Kids to Camp Scholarship: This fund was established by the family of Cammie B. Johnson, a young woman who passed away just before her 21st birthday from complications of diabetes. Cammie spent many summers at Camp Sioux in North Dakota and Camp Needlepoint in Hudson, WI, also serving as a counselor and mentor for children experiencing the difficulties of living with diabetes. Her family established this fund to offer scholarships for youth up to the age of 19 with Type I Diabetes to experience camp. Multiple scholarship awards of up to $850 each will be granted annually to camps designed for children with diabetes. Applications must be submitted at least (8) weeks prior to the scheduled camp. A full list of eligible camps is available on the American Diabetes Association website at www.diabetes.org.

• Drums Along the Red Cedar Youth Music Camp Scholarship: This competitive scholarship is made possible by the proceeds from the Drums Along the Red Cedar Drum & Bugle Corps Competition. The event ended in 2009, but the proceeds have been put into a Youth Music Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation to provide music camp scholarships to Dunn County middle and high school students. Two to four scholarships of up to $500 each are awarded annually for a specified music camp for Dunn County middle school and high school students.

The number of eligible applicants seeking music camp scholarships currently exceeds the funding available, with several eligible applicants being turned away due to lack of available funds. With community support, more Dunn County youth will be able to experience music camp. To support this fund, donations can be made at cfdunncounty.org/donate by choosing Drums Along the Red Cedar Youth Music Endowment Fund from the dropdown menu.

Full scholarship descriptions and application forms can be found on the Community Foundation website at www.cfdunncounty.org or by emailing grants@cfdunncounty.org. Approved scholarship awards are paid directly to the host organization to cover direct tuition expenses for the specified program. Please contact the Community Foundation with questions at (715) 232-8019.

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization, established in 1995 and serves all of Dunn County. The Foundation encourages charitable giving to help build a permanent financial resource that will support the needs of the communities of Dunn County for many generations. The Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations for programs that meet civic, health, humanitarian, cultural, recreational, aesthetic, environmental or educational need.