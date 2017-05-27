Spaces available for Board Boot Camps in July, August and September 2017

The Community Foundation of Dunn County, through a partnership with MAP for nonprofits, is offering Board Boot Camps designed to develop the potential of boards and board leaders in nonprofit organizations throughout Dunn County.

The political, economic, and demographic forces shaping our society are constantly changing. Whether their focus area is the arts, poverty, youth, mental health or the environment, nonprofit organizations are at the forefront of these changes.

The Boot Camps are training sessions designed to give both new and experienced board members as well as executive directors the tools they need to be effectively govern, advocate, and fundraise so they are able to unleash their organization’s full potential to bring about transformative change After attending Boot Camp, board members will learn typical board responsibilities, identify the nuances of board authority and relationships, learn about the legal and financial issues of boards, understand the board’s fundraising role, and understand that advocacy and being ambassadors for their nonprofits mission is an essential role for nonprofit board leaders.

During the 2 ½ hour training session, participants will receive practical materials and resources that will continue to aid them in their work. This training is FREE to participants. The Boot Camps are made available through a grant from the Porter Fund, a donor advised fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County. Past participants have found the training incredibly helpful: “I would absolutely recommend (the Boot Camp)” shared one participant. “All boards could benefit from thinking of these topics.”

Dates for upcoming Board Boot Camps are July 25, 2017, August 21, 2017 and September 8, 2017. The Boot Camps are held at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op (814 Main St. E, Menomonie). Space is limited to 10 participants. To register for one of the Boot Camps, go to http://cfdunncounty.org/events/bootcamp/ or call the Foundation at 715-232-8019.