By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — The last time the Boyceville boys faced Glenwood City, they walked away from a close game with a 53-47 win over the Toppers on GC’s home court.

It seems this time around, the Hilltoppers were not going to go so easy on the Dogs.

The combination of solid three-point shooting and a wicked-strong transition game in the second half put the Glenwood City boys in the driver’s seat for a 54-36 victory at Boyceville February 13.