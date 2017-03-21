Royce Maynard Moen, age 85, of Prairie Farm and formerly of Connorsville and Ridgeland, WI died Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

He was born March 27th, 1931 in Barron County to Malcolm and Isabelle (Johnson) Moen. He was baptized May 24th, 1931 at Pine Creek Lutheran Church and confirmed at West Akers Lutheran Church in 1944. He attended school 2 years at Blairmoor, 1 year at Damond Ridge, 3 years at Forest Grove, 2 years at Prairie Farm Heights and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1949. He served in the US Army from 1956-1958. He returned home from Germany on January 4th, 1958, his parent’s anniversary. Royce worked at Sanna Dairies for 2 years and on August 22, 1959, he was married to Diane Raguse at Connorsville. He then went to work for Sweeny Brothers (later Timmie Construction) in 1961 and retired in 1984 due to health issues. Their daughter, Linee, was born June 1st, 1965, her mother’s birthday. After retirement, Royce enjoyed working in the fields for Ray Talmage. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, fixing things, especially for his grandchildren, gardening, watching and feeding the birds and watching sports on TV. He was a huge Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. Royce and Diane lived in the Connorsville area all of their married life. She preceded him in death on February 16th, 2004 and Royce moved into an apartment in Ridgeland in 2006. In January of 2016, he became a resident of Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm. No matter when you came to his place, you always saw a grandchild or two there. He loved to yell at the TV when his teams were behind, like they could hear him. Royce will be greatly missed by his family and friends. It seemed no matter where he went; he always seemed to know someone. He always loved to go on backroads to see the countryside when he was able to drive.

In addition to his wife, Royce was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law and brother-in-law: Orville Holten.

He is survived by his daughters: Linee (Lennie) Holten of Ridgeland and Kathy (Jack) Duval of New Richmond, grandchildren: Brianna Holten of Rice Lake, Brittany Holten (Chris Robarge) of Cameron, Shayla (Urbano) Romero of Eau Claire, Shay-Lynn Holten of Rice Lake and Hunter Holten of Ridgeland, 8 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, sister: Janice Holten of Prairie Farm, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22nd at West Akers Lutheran Church in the Town of New Haven, rural Prairie Farm, with Rev. Mark Woeltge officiating and interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas and also for the hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.