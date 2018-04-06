Rockpile – 5-9-2018

We had a shootout last Wednesday night to determine which team would have bragging rights for the Glenwood City bowling championship. The match had the Hometown champs, East Bay Lodge, Town and Country champs, Booz Bar and Grill, The Men’s Senior Squad, Global Genetics and the Women’s M&M champs. After the smoke cleared, Booz Bar and Grill dominated the three-game roll-off. This team was made up of John Hager, Peg Obermueller, Cheryl Standaert, Carey Kuehl and Brian Casey. Congratulations, kids!!!