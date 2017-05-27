Robert E. Curvello, age 55, of Baldwin, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 23, 2017 in Woodville, WI.

Rob was born June 24, 1961 in Stillwater, MN to Anthony and Sandra Curvello. He grew up in Stillwater, MN until 1974 when they moved to Baldwin where graduated from the Baldwin Woodville High School in 1980. In 1981 Rob married Cathy Johnson, they were married for 16 years and to this union they raised a daughter Jen. On September 14, 2012 Rob married Doralla Carey Curvello and they resided in Baldwin, WI.

Rob worked as a Cad Engineer/ Tool maker at Son Tools for 37 years. He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, traveling and spending time with family and friends as a bartender and patronizing at his favorite watering holes.

Rob is preceded in death by his sister Lori Lain, grandma Penny Brown, uncle Ralph Brown, nephew Dakota Lain, step grandson Steven Nikolas McMartin and special friend Jill DeSmith.

Rob is survived by his wife Doralla Carey Curvello, daughter Jennifer (Steve) McMartin, granddaughter Shelby Curvello, parents Anthony and Sandra Curvello, brothers Ron (Lynn) Lain, Theo (Jenny) Curvello, Nick (Bridget) Curvello, sisters Libby (John) Lain, Leanne (Shane) O’Bryan, Tammy Curvello. Step children; Mindy Carey and Jerry Carey. Mother-inllaw Dorothy Green, Godson Allen (Jessye) Lain, Aunt Wanda Brown and uncle Michael Brown. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday June 2, 2017 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Reverend Wayne Hilgendorf officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.