Rev. Nancy Carol Diller, age 80, formerly of Boyceville, WI died Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Nancy was born April 15, 1937 in Oshkosh, WI to Eugene Henry and Dorothy (Shelp) O’Laughlin. She was the second of seven children. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1955 and married Kermit Hitchcock in October. To this union were born five sons and one daughter. They moved to Denver, CO; Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Blaine, MN and Oshkosh, WI. Nancy was a stay at home mom till the children were raised, developing her home making skills. She then went to Gogebic Community College and received her LPN degree. Nancy worked in several doctor’s offices and Home Health agencies in Ashland, WI. She was an avid bible student and teacher active at Sanborn United Methodist Church. But it was a surprise to her when she was called into the ministry. She was assigned to Boyceville, Connorsville and Wheeler United Methodist Churches while attending St. Paul UMC Seminary in Kansas City, MO part time.

Nancy married Leigh Charles Diller October 19, 1996 in Boyceville, WI. As a 75-year-old bachelor he said “He couldn’t go wrong marrying a pastor and nurse”. Nancy retired from the ministry in 1999 and they lived on the Diller family farm. She became restless and took a part time job with the Dunn County Home Health until retiring for good in 2003 and they moved into Boyceville.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leigh, sisters Patricia Plante and Carrie Kilp and brother Robert Riley.

Nancy is survived by six children: Paul (Karen) Hitchcock of Ashland, WI; Gary (Kari) Hitchcock of Rogers, MN; James (Cindy) Hitchcock of Forest Lake, MN. Dennis (Susan) Hitchcock of Mason, WI; Brian (Elishia) Hitchcock of Clarksville, TN and Janelle Johnson of Ashland, WI; 22 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister Ardice Isaacks of MS. brothers Richard (Jean) O’Laughlin of Tucson, AZ and Daniel O’Laughlin of Montana; sisters-in-law Barbara (Fred) Gorka and Elizabeth Saugestad. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, WI with Reverend Jan Beutin officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. Friends may call at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.