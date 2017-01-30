Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Boyceville registered sex offender accused of working with children

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 57-year-old Boyceville woman who is a lifetime registered sex offender charged with two felony counts of a child sex offender working with children and strangulation failed to show up for a preliminary hearing January 23.

Judge James M. Peterson issued a bench warrant in Dunn County Circuit Court for Roberta Hitz January 23, and Hitz returned to court on the warrant January 24, accompanied by her attorney, Christopher R. Bub.