By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A plea deal reportedly has been reached for a 37-year-old Colfax woman accused in the hit-and-run accident involving the owner of Mom’s Restaurant and Pub, Linda Salazar.

Jami A. Golden appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court with her attorney, Christopher R. Bub, for a pre-trial hearing before Judge Rod Smeltzer March 10.