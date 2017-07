By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — An Ellsworth man was ordered to pay $1,599.82 in restitution after voluntarily pleading guilty to one count of burglary of a dwelling in a Dunn County case from 2016.

Andrew J. Helmueller, age 25, appeared before Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Rod Smeltzer June 30 for a restitution hearing after entering a guilty plea for a January 2016 case in which he allegedly stole several items from two different homes in the Boyceville area.