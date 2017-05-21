Palmer throws no-hitter to lead Bulldogs over Toppers

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — When the game was finished and the statistics were compiled and recorded in the scorer’s book, there were an awful lot of zeroes following James Palmers’ name on the pitching line.

The Bulldogs’ senior pitcher was careful and methodical in his pitching approach in a May 18 home contest against rival Glenwood City, and head coach Michael Roemhild said the rest of the team picked up on what has happening in the seventh inning, and seemed to want to give their outgoing player a perfect game.