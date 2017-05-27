Pair of D-SC batsmen hitting the field with 2017 Menomonie Eagles

By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — Two former Dunn-St. Croix baseball players did not hang up their gloves and cleats after high school.

Boyceville’s James Palmer will have the opportunity to play baseball at UW-Stout next spring, where he will join former Elk Mound player Brandon Bohl, but that is not the only thing the former conference rivals have in common.

Palmer and Bohl are also playing with the Menomonie Eagles this summer as part of the team’s pitching staff.