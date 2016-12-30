«
One dead, three injured in Highway 12 crash near Menomonie

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — One person died and three people were injured Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 near 429th Street in the Town of Menomonie.

The Dunn County E-911 Center received a report of a two-car crash on Highway 12 at around 5:16 p.m. December 23 with reported road blockage and personal injury, according to a news release issued by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

