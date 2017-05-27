One airlifted to hospital after vehicle, buggy collide near Wilson

By Cara L. Dempski

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD — Three people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul MN, and a fourth was taken to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin after a car struck a buggy near the Village of Wilson in St. Croix County early Monday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to a car accident at 12:38 a.m. June 26 at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 128 and US Highway 12 in the town of Springfield after receiving a report of a collision involving a SUV and a horse-drawn buggy.