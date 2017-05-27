Off The Editor’s Desk – 7-12-2017

Mexican farm workers leaving Wisconsin!

I was reading a story from the Superior, Wisconsin Telegram recently, about a farm hand from Mexico that has worked on a rural Durand Farm for the past 16 years. The story about Miguel Hermandez, 36, and his wife Luisa Tepole, 25, and four other men, who are loading a couple of pickup trucks with personnel belongings for a 2,300 mile journey back to Veracruz, Mexico. The couple have two children, ages five and four. Luisa and the children are planning to fly out of Chicago to Mexico in the near future.