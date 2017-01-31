No Calls: Boyceville loses heartbreaker and D-SC wrestling championship to Spring Valley/Elmwood

SPRING VALLEY — Were they pins or weren’t they?

It is a question that will long be debated, especially by the Boyceville coaches, wrestlers and their fans.

In a dual between state-ranked Division 3 wrestling powers Boyceville and Spring Valley/Elmwood that was chalked full of decisive matches and moves and monumental decisions, it was what did not – or better yet, was not called – that may have been a deciding factor in the outcome of last Thursday’s much anticipated dual at Spring Valley High School.