By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — A “new to us” replacement for Tender 9 is expected to be on its way soon to the Colfax Community Fire Department.

The fire department has decided to “go ahead” with the tender located in Canada at a cost of $90,000, said Don Logslett, fire chief, at a special meeting of the Colfax Community Fire Department board May 7.

The tanker truck, which will replace Tender 9, will be “delivered to our door,” he said.