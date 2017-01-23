New store opening in downtown Glenwood City offering a taste of the past

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — A new shop of vintage clothing, jewelry, glassware, uniforms, linens, and other items from days gone by will hold its grand opening this weekend.

“Sophisticated Lady,” located at 132 Oak Street in Glenwood City, will be open January 27 and 28. The store occupies the space that formerly housed All That and More/Enchanted Moments. Store owner Mary Berg said she is excited to have a full store of vintage items to offer for sale.