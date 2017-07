By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — If you ask Colfax’s new athletic director, Mike Hodel, about his goals for Viking athletics, one answer comes immediately to his mind.

“I would like to see more three-sport athletes,” Hodel said. “The bug that’s been planted in some of them (Colfax athletes) is that they have to play one sport year-round in order to get looked at. You talk to college coaches, and they want to see kids that are in three sports.”