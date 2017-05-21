Neighboring private school could increase transportation costs for Glenwood City School

Posted By: Melissa May 23, 2017

During his report to the School Board Monday evening, Glenwood City School District Administrator Tim Johnson informed the board that a private school is in the planning stages to be located within the Clear Lake School District. 

But because the location of this private school will be closer than five miles to the Glenwood City School District boundaries, the district may have to provide transportation for students living within the Glenwood City District to that private school.

