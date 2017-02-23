Nadeau second at sectional, returns to state tourney

INDEPENDENCE — Take two for Jake.

For the second consecutive year, Glenwood City’s Jacob Nadeau has punched his ticket for the state wrestling tournament.

The Hilltoppers’ junior placed second at 120 pounds in last Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Individual Wrestling Sectional held at Independence High School to earn a berth in the state wrestling championships which will be held this Thursday through Saturday in the Kohl Center in Madison.