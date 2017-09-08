Mounder girls fight off Pirates for chance at regional title

By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND — Mounders’ head girls’ basketball coach had two things to credit for his team’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal win at home last Friday.

“This time of year, you just kind of have to win in advance,” Kongshaug said of his team’s efforts to build a good game at the outset.

Then, there was senior Crista Sweeney, who the Elk Mound coach credited with being a big part of the team’s 46-44 win over Cochrane-Fountain City last Friday, February 24.