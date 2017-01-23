Mounder boys take to road, throttle Toppers

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The Elk Mound boys’ basketball team stayed hot on the tails of Dunn-St. Croix leader Spring Valley after crushing the Glenwood City squad in the season’s first contest between the Mounders and Hilltoppers.

Elk Mound traveled to the Glenwood City last Friday, January 20 and left later that evening victorious following a 68-46 thrashing. The Mounders started tacking points on the scoreboard right from the outset.