By Cara L. Dempski

It may be coach Mike Kessler’s first season coaching the Elk Mound boys’ basketball team, but the way the Mounders have been playing this season, it is almost like he is a veteran coach for the team in orange and black.

And much like their female counterparts, the Elk Mound boys have surged to the top of the Dunn-St. Croix conference standings with a signature win.