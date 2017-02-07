Mounder boys earn regular-season sweep over Vikings

By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — Village residents in Colfax and Elk Mound can always count on one thing: the night of a rivalry game between the two high schools usually brings a sizable crowd to town.

The gym at Colfax High School was certainly full for the most recent contest between the Vikings’ and Mounders’ boys basketball squads last Tuesday, January 31. Elk Mound traveled to Colfax just one night after taking over the top spot in the Dunn-St. Croix with an impressive 10-point win over the Cardinals in Spring Valley.