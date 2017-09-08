Missed Opportunities: Glenwood City comes up short in bid to defeat defending champs

GLENWOOD CITY — Missed opportunities always seem to come back to haunt you.

Such was the case for Glenwood City’s football team here last Friday when it hosted the defending conference champion Durand Panthers.

Six times the Hilltoppers were able to penetrate the Durand 20 or beyond only to come up empty-handed on their first five forays into the Panthers’ red zone.

Those missed scoring chances coupled with a few big, first-half plays against an otherwise stout Toppers’ defense – a punt return for touchdown and a long pass for another score – provided Durand with its margin of victory as the Panthers posted a 24-6 road win over Glenwood City September 29.