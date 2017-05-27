Miracle League ensures every child who wants to play baseball can

By Cara L. Dempski

EAU CLAIRE — Summertime baseball leagues are a rite of passage for many young American athletes.

The sport known as America’s pastime offers a chance to hone skills and learn lessons in teamwork that are useful in the future, but for some young baseball lovers, there are significant challenges to keep the game from being easy – and safe – for them to play.

That’s where organizations like the Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley come in.

The league has helped 72 players diagnosed with intellectual, physical or developmental disabilities take the field in the 2017 inaugural season. The league commissioner Amy Standiford said the group’s mission is “every child deserves to play baseball.”