​Marshall W. Schillinger, age 76, of Del Norte, CO passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at his son’s home of Correctionville.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery of Hersey, WI. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery of Hersey, WI with military rites. A celebration of life will be held following the graveside service at American Legion of Wilson, WI. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

​Marshall W. Schillinger was born October 26, 1940 to Clarence and Dorothy (Colburn) Schillinger at his home in St Croix County, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Glenwood City High School, after graduation Marshall joined the Army and served from 1959 to 1961.

​Marshall was united in marriage to Joyce Evelyn Kerr. The couple was blessed with five children, a daughter, Dannelle, who died at birth, and four sons, Scott, Brett, Darin and Todd. They raised their family near Baldwin, Wisconsin. He then married Terese Larson and the couple had two daughters, Jessica and Jennifer. The family moved from Wisconsin to Colorado, and Marshall raised the family there. Marshall later united in marriage to Nancy Prickett and lived in Del Norte, CO.

​Marshall worked as an installer for AT&T where he retired after 31 years. He loved the outdoors and was always building and making things. He used his love of the outdoors as a sporting clay instructor who won the U.S. Open as well as several other trophies. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Marshall also reloaded his own shells for shooting and was a custom knife maker. He enjoyed cooking and often prepared specialty dishes he perfected throughout the years. One of Marshall’s greatest accomplishments was his devotion to his children and grandchildren – he was an amazing father.

​He is survived by Nancy Prickett of Del Norte, CO; 6 children: Scott (Shari) Schillinger of Spencer, IA, Brett (Deb) Schillinger of Correctionville, IA, Darin (Michelle) Schillinger of Wilson, WI, Todd (Paula) Schillinger of Milford, IA, Jessica (Abraham) Baca of Port Hueneme, CA, and Jennifer Schillinger of Denver, CO; 2 step-children: Warren Prickett of Orlando, FL, and Amanda Prickett of Aurora, CO; 16 grandchildren: Marshall, Paige, Alex, Nichole, Hunter, Cody, Kelcie, Kaeden, Harley, Myah, Skylar, Dakota, Sidney, Carter, Zoey, and Connor as well as several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Greg (Maurice) Schillinger of Hersey, WI and many brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

​Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Dannelle; brothers, Don, Jim and Fritz; sister, Jane; and his first wife, Joyce.