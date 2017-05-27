Marcella P. Lechner, 94, of Glenwood City died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Glenhaven, Inc. in Glenwood City.

Marcella was born in Glenwood City, WI, on May 9, 1923, a daughter of Ernest and Catherine (Reuter) Klinger.

Marcella married Clarence Lechner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City on November 25, 1942.

Marcella worked side by side with her husband Clarence on the family farm for several decades. She enjoyed fixing clocks, completing Word Search puzzles, and taking care of her home.

Marcella is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Kubes of Fountain Hills, Arizona; Sylvia Schillinger of Clayton, Wisconsin, Susan Petranovich of Downing Wisconsin and Patricia Hahn (Terry Stamm) of Elk Mound, Wisconsin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents; and siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 757 1st St., Glenwood City, with Reverend John Long officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.