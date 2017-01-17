Man sentenced for fraud involving federal crop loan

MADISON — John W. Vaudreuil, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kelly Wachter, 34, formerly of Bloomington, Wis., was sentenced January 6th by U. S. District Judge James D. Peterson to three years of probation and ordered to pay $85,424.51 in restitution for fraudulent conversion and sale of crops owned by the U. S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (USDA FSA). Wachter pleased guilty to this charge on October 3, 2016.

