To the Editor,

I beg to differ with the Opinion-Piece-Disguised-as-a-News-Story called “The unintended consequences of Obamacare?” that you printed in your July 12th edition. I will call it Fake News, because it does not correlate with the factual information that I found.

I Googled “causes of opioid epidemic,” and not one mention of Obamacare came up. Here is what I found.