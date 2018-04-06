Lt. Governor Kleefisch and Packers’ great Donald Driver urge all motorists to buckle-up – every trip, every seat Annual “Click It or Ticket” law enforcement mobilization set for May 21 – June 3

With another busy travel season about to begin, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver Donald Driver teamed up to deliver a life-saving message to motorists: always wear a safety belt – every trip, every seat.

Kleefisch and Driver joined Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Dave Ross and others at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee today to preview the annual Click It or Ticket mobilization set to run May 21 – June 3.