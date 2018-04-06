Locals participate in national bowling event

Local bowlers participated in the men’s National Bowling event in Syracuse, New York last month with one of the bowlers being honored for attending his 40th year at the national event.

Roger Ludtke received a plaque in recognition of his 40 years of bowling in the Nationals with Pete Peterson having bowled 25 years while Dan DeLong has attended the event 24 years.

Leaker’s Place of Glenwood City sponsored the team. Betty Ludtke writes about the snow storm that they braved to drive from here to New York.