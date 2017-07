BEMIDJI, MN – Bradley Biegel and Brandi Biegel, both of Elk Mound, were among the students who earned Dean’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Spring 2017 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 1,049 students earned Spring 2017 Dean’s List honors from the university.