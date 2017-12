By Cara L. Dempski

It definitely did not take as long for the Lady Hilltoppers to get a win this season as it did last season.

Glenwood City played just its second game of the season against Grantsburg November 28, and came away with a 49-43 win to move to 1-1 on the season. Two nights later, the Toppers headed to Flambeau for a match against the Falcons.

The Flambeau ladies crushed Glenwood City 76-28 for the win.