Lady Mounders trounce Toppers, nip Blackhawks in overtime

By Cara L. Dempski

The Elk Mound girls’ basketball squad has now won eight of the 12 games it has played this season after registering back-to-back victories this past week.

The Lady Mounders were scheduled to meet the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves on January 10, but the game was postponed to February 3 due to the weather. The Mounder girls opened the week’s competition against the 1-11 Hilltoppers last Friday.