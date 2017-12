By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — There was just one comment from Glenwood City girls’ basketball coach when he sent his score books via email the day after the Toppers played the Panthers.

“We never quit. Durand is good,” the message read.

The Hilltopper girls may have shown some fight against the Panthers in their December 14 home game, but it was the Cats who took the win with a 60-28 smackdown of the Glenwood City girls.