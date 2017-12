By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team got off to a 7-2 lead to open up their contest against Boyceville last Tuesday, but then Jolene Bird’s Lady Bulldogs came roaring back into the game.

The Boyceville girls went on a 10-point run to nab a 12-7 lead, but then the Toppers got back into the December 12 game to knot things up at 16 when both squads broke for halftime.