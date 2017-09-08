Lady Bulldogs chew up Cardinals, cap regular season with win to sweep SV

BOYCEVILLE — On an evening when the Boyceville girls’ basketball team honored both its parents and senior player, it seemed only fitting and right, that the program’s lone senior, Marissa Dormanen, should score the game’s opening basket.

Dormanen, who got the much deserved start, not only gave the Lady Bulldogs the opening lead, she canned four of Boyceville’s nine three-pointers to lead her team with 14 points in a lopsided 50-point home-court win last Thursday over the hapless Spring Valley Cardinals.