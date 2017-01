By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — One of the Boyceville girls’ basketball squad’s resolutions for the new year may have been to secure a victory, or two, over rival Glenwood City in 2017.

After a three-year drought and six straight losses to the Hilltoppers including three on their home court, the Bulldogs put an end to the skid against their closest rival with a lopsided home victory January 5.