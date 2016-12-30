By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — For the Boyceville girls’ basketball team, there was no direction to go but up after the 52-30 beating it received from the Mounders at home on December 13.

The Lady Bulldogs turned around and proved December 20 that they can shake off a defeat and focus on the future by copping a 58-53 victory over former D-SC foe St. Croix Central. It was the first of two games the Boyceville girls played last week leading into the holiday break.