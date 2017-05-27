Kenneth Lyndon Mattison, age 93, formerly of Connorsville, WI died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Mayo Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Kenneth was born April 5, 1924 on a farm south of Downing, WI to Melvin and Gertrude (Berg) Mattison. He graduated from Downing High School in 1942. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years stationed in Washington and Colorado as a medic. His return from the military brought him to Menomonie where he worked for a time at the Red Owl Grocery Store and then for a lumber company in the Cable area. Ken married Delaney Jane Johnson August 31, 1948 at West Akers Lutheran Church, where he was a life long member. He served as congregational president for many years. Ken worked for 39 years as patrolman for the Township of Tiffany where he made numerous friends throughout the community. He was always a willing community volunteer until his eyesight failed him. He enjoyed traveling westward in his motorhome, deer hunting in Barnes and woodworking in his garage. He was a kind and gentle man who cared for many elderly relatives and friends throughout his life.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Amanda Rae, sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Irvin Rogacki.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 69 years Delaney of Glenwood City, WI; Children Nancy (Alan) Filipa, Craig Mattison, Brian (Trudy) Mattison, Peter (Joan Grutt) Mattison, Paul Mattison and Anissa Mattison; grandchildren Jonathan (Alyson) Filipa, Timothy Filipa, Nicole (Brent) Amble, Marlo (Brad) Stevens, Katie (Steve Bauer) Mattison and Nathan (Rayne Dabel) Mattison; great-grandchildren Brady & Gabrielle Amble, Jaden & Brylee Stevens, Annette, Kathryn & Claire Filipa. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017 at West Akers Lutheran Church with Reverend Mark Woeltge officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.