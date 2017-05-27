Juveniles identified in vandalism and thefts around Colfax

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Residents of Colfax can relax now — the juveniles who have been responsible for a rash thefts and and a variety of vandalism over the past few months have been identified.

“Damage occurred all over town,” said Colfax Police Chief William Anderson.

Cars that were unlocked had a wallet, cash and loose change stolen. Several cars were entered and gone through, but nothing was taken. The suspects attempted to gain entry to a house but were scared off by a dog. Lawn ornaments, solar lights and potted plants were stolen or vandalized, the police chief said.