Judge finds probable cause in hit-and-run, orders jail time for probation review

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A Dunn County judge has found probable cause in a case involving a 37-year-old Colfax woman who is accused of a hit-and-run accident that left Linda Salazar, owner of Mom’s Restaurant and Pub in Colfax, severely injured.

Following a preliminary hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court January 12, Judge Rod Smeltzer found probable cause and ordered Jami A. Golden bound over for trial.