Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Rehearsal with the Spring Valley Stagehands

Submitted by Lori Peterson & Gary Lukes, Spring Valley Stagehands

SPRING VALLEY, WI –The Spring Valley Stagehands are excited to bring the musical classic Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the stage this March/April. Directed by Ann Turner and Gary Lukes, this show promises to be another crowd favorite.

The story is based on the Biblical story of Joseph, found in the Book of Genesis. It is set in a frame in which a narrator is telling the story. In the beginning of the story, Jacob and his 12 sons are introduced (Joseph is one of the sons). Joseph’s brothers are jealous of him for his coat of many colors, a symbol of their father’s preference for him. Joseph has dreams that he interprets to mean he will one day rule over his brothers. To get rid of him and prevent the dreams from coming true, the brothers consider killing Joseph, but instead sell Joseph as a slave to some passing Ishmaelites, who take him to Egypt. Back home, his brothers, accompanied by their wives, break the news to Jacob that Joseph has been killed. They show his tattered coat smeared with his blood – really goat blood – as proof that what they say is true. After the bereft Jacob leaves, the brothers and their wives happily celebrate the loss of Joseph. In Egypt, Joseph is the slave of Egyptian millionaire Potiphar. He rises through the ranks of slaves and servants until he is running Potiphar’s house. When Mrs. Potiphar makes advances, Joseph spurns her. Potiphar sees the two together – and jumps to conclusions. Outraged, he throws Joseph in jail. Depressed, Joseph laments the situation – but his spirits rise when he helps two prisoners put in his cell. Both are former servants of the Pharaoh and both have had bizarre dreams. Joseph interprets them. One cellmate, the Baker, will be executed, but the other, the Butler, will be returned to service. At the same time, the Pharaoh is having dreams that no one can interpret. Now freed, the Butler tells Pharaoh of Joseph and his dream-interpretation skills. Pharaoh orders Joseph to be brought in and Joseph interprets the dream as seven plentiful years of crops followed by seven years of famine. An astonished Pharaoh puts Joseph in charge of carrying out the preparations needed to endure the impending famine, and Joseph becomes the most powerful man in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh himself. Back home, the famine has caught up with Joseph’s brothers, who express regret at selling Joseph and deceiving their father. They hear that Egypt still has food and decide to go there to beg for mercy and to be fed, not realizing that they will be dealing with Joseph. Joseph gives them sacks of food, but plants a golden cup in the sack of his youngest brother, Benjamin. Joseph then accuses Benjamin of robbery. The other brothers beg for mercy for Benjamin, imploring that Joseph take them prisoner and set Benjamin free. Seeing their selflessness and penitence, Joseph reveals himself and sends for his father. The two and the rest of the family are reunited for a happy conclusion and Joseph dons his colored coat once more.

Performance dates are March 23, 24, 25, 28, 31 and April 7 at 7pm; with matinee dates on March 26 and April 2 at 2pm. All performances will be held at the Spring Valley Theatre. Tickets can be reserved online at svstagehands.org Join the Stagehands family for the rollicking musical adventure Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!