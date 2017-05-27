Imogene “Jeanie” M. Tuschl, 69, of Colfax, died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at her home under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health Hospice.

Jeanie was born in Eau Claire, on July 15, 1948, a daughter of Eugene and Grace (Thomas) Snyder.

Jeanie was a member of Equity Livestock, AMPI, and a Dunn County 4-H member and leader. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, dancing, volunteering at the fair and working with horses.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Gerald; son, Wayne Tuschl; granddaughter, Emilie Tuschl; mother-in-law, Mabel Tuschl; and her beloved dog, Daisy Mae; and several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vivian Windsor and Esther Sndyer (in infancy); brothers, Leslie Snyder and Donald Snyder; father-in-law, John Tuschl; niece, Susan Snyder; and nephew, Robert Snyder.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Avenue in Colfax. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Cooks Valley.

