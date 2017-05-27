Howard “Butch” D. Klukas, 90, of Colfax, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at his residence.

Howard was born on September 27, 1926, in Colfax, a son to Robert and Elizabeth (Harley) Klukas.

In Howard’s earlier years and prior to buying the farm he and Henry Longdo owned an ice business, which provided ice to businesses in the Colfax area.

He married Phyllis Sundby in August of 1947. In 1948, they bought a farm and farmed for 41 years. In 1957, they had a new barn built and on June 4, 1958, the tornado took the new barn down so they had to have another barn built. Howard and Phyllis sold the farm to their son, David, in May of 1989. Phyllis and Howard have been members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Colfax all their married life.

Howard was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping with his family. Howard also enjoyed spending time woodworking.

Howard is survived by his five children, Donald, Gary (Deb), David (Sue), Mark (Sandy) and Tammy (Steve) Krall; 15 grandchildren, Travis Klukas, Kurt Klukas, Lori (Josh) McDonald, Missy (Jeff) Prince, Kris (Dave) Irwin, Jason (Shelly) Klukas, Jeremy (Sara) Klukas, Krista (Brian) Loew, Brianna (Ryan) Rachick, Lance Klukas, Matthew Klukas, Cory (Maria Burton) Klukas, Heather (Ken Bettasso) Krall, Brittany (Kyle) Davis, and Karly Krall; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis on January 26, 2014; parents; two sisters, Ida Lawson and Lillie Longdo; and four brothers, Herman, Albert, George and Henry.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 805 University Ave. in Colfax, with Pastor Ron Wik officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Ave, Colfax, and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.

To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com