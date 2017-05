By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — Hilltopper head golf coach Tristan Kittilson put his answer simply when asked about the 2017 Dunn-St. Croix conference tournament hosted by Glenwood City on its home course at Glen Hills last Tuesday, May 16.

“It was an interesting day, but we got it done,” Kittilson said after the conclusion of the six-team, 18-hole tourney.