Hilltopper boys nail Mounders in OT, pick up seventh D-SC win

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — It has been quite some time since the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team has topped Elk Mound on the hardwood.

In fact, it had been just over seven years since the Toppers held sway over the Mounders.

It was February 7, 2011, Brent Wink was the head coach, and the Glenwood City squad bested the Mounders 64-57 in Elk Mound.

Since then, the scores have looked somewhat lopsided in favor of Elk Mound, including a 52-41 loss on the Mounders’ home court January 16.

But Glenwood City’s 13-game winless streak against Elk Mound ended last Friday at home when the Hilltoppers first forced an overtime period, and then scored enough in the final period to cop a 61-59 win over Elk Mound and move to 7-6 and into a fourth-place tie with Colfax in the boys’ Dunn-St. Croix standings.